Kat Graham sarà Diana Ross nel film biografico su Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson Biopic Adds Kat Graham as Diana Ross and Larenz Tate as Berry Gordy - The upcoming Michael Jackson biopic, Michael has announced a couple new cast members, including Larenz Tate as Motown Records founder Berry Gordy; and Kat Graham as the legendary Diana Ross. As the ...geektyrant

Michael Jackson: Kat Graham sarà Diana Ross nel biopic - Si allarga il cast del film biografico su Michael Jackson, Michael, diretto da Antoine Fuqua: sono stati annunciati gli ingressi di Larenz Tate nel ruolo del fondatore della Motown Records Berry Gordy ...movieplayer