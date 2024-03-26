Kat Graham sarà Diana Ross nel film biografico su Michael Jackson

Kat Graham sarà Diana Ross nel film biografico su Michael Jackson (Di martedì 26 marzo 2024) Articolo originale scritto da MisterMovie.it - www.mistermovie.it Mister Movie Kat Graham, nota attrice e cantante di 34 anni, si unisce al cast del film biografico su Michael Jackson diretto da Antoine Fuqua nel ruolo dell’iconica Diana Ross. Nella pellicola, intitolata ‘Michael’, Graham sarà chiamata a interpretare il ruolo della celebre frontwoman dei Supremes, figura chiave nella carriera di Jackson e nel panorama musicale dell’epoca. Il film rivela gli incontri fondamentali che hanno plasmato la carriera di Michael Jackson, includendo Larenz Tate nel ruolo di Berry Gordy, fondatore della Motown Records, che ha lanciato i ...
