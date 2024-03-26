Il ‘World Legends Padel Tour’ arriva a Barcellona | attesa per l’evento del prossimo 27-28 Marzo

Il ‘World Legends Padel Tour’ arriva a Barcellona: attesa per l’evento del prossimo 27-28 Marzo (Di martedì 26 marzo 2024) Siamo ormai pronti per la seconda giornata del World Legends Padel Tour, evento che si terrà a Barcellona. Questione di giorni o meglio potremmo dire di ore e la seconda tappa del World Legends Padel Tour sbarcherà a Barcellona, per un evento attesissimo e con tantissime stelle. Dopo la partenza con grandissimo successo a Dubai Questo articolo è comparso nella sua versione originale, prima sul sito SerieAnews.com Tutte le Notizie della Serie A.
