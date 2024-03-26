Il social di Donald Trump debutta a Wall Street e vola sul listino La quota dell’ex presidente vale oltre 5 miliardi

Donald Trump's Net Worth Surges To Record High Following Media Company Merger - Former President Donald Trump finds himself in a financial windfall as his net worth skyrockets to unprecedented levels, propelled by a recent merger involving his social media venture. Trump's net ...ibtimes

Now that Trump's Truth social has hit the stock market, a look at the DJT stock price - Trump. The stock was trading at $71.25 as of 10:17 a.m. ET, up 42.6%. The public listing was made possible by Trump Media's merger with Digital World Acquisition, a special purpose ...msn

Cramer says Trump should ask permission to sell stock in Truth social parent early - CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday former President Donald Trump should ask the board of Trump Media ... officially making Trump's social media firm a publicly traded entity more than two years after the ...cnbc