Il social di Donald Trump debutta a Wall Street e vola sul listino La quota dell’ex presidente vale oltre 5 miliardi

Il social di Donald Trump debutta a Wall Street e vola sul listino. La quota dell’ex presidente vale oltre 5 miliardi (Di martedì 26 marzo 2024) volano a Wall Street le azioni di Truth social, la società di social media di Donald Trump, che oggi ha debuttato in borsa. Al momento la matricola che ha come sigla DJT (iniziali dell’ex presidente) ha raggiunto una capitalizzazione di circa 10 miliardi di dollari con rialzi fino al 40%. La quotazione è avvenuta attraverso la fusione con una società di comodo già presente sul listino, la Digital World Acquisition Corp.. Donald Trump possiede 79 milioni di azioni, una quota del 58%, per un controvalore che al momento supera i 5 miliardi. Tuttavia Trump è vincolato da un accordo di ...
