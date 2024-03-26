Il lander Odysseus di Intuitive Machines non si è risvegliato

First private vehicle to ever land on the moon has sadly shut its eyes forever - The first private spacecraft to ever make a successful landing on the surface of the Moon has sadly closed its eyes for the last time.tweaktown

Farewell Odysseus: World's First Private Moon Landing Mission Is Officially Over - Intuitive Machines' Moon mission has finally come to an end. The US-based company announced on March 24 that its lander Odysseus or Odie has gone silent, thus concluding the first ever private mission ...in.mashable

Farewell Forever, Odie: Odysseus Lunar lander Has 'Permanently Faded' - All about the first US moon mission in more than 50 years. No astronauts, but this effort will help them return.msn