Il lander Odysseus di Intuitive Machines non si è risvegliato (Di martedì 26 marzo 2024) Intuitive Machines conferma che il lander Odysseus non è sopravvissuto alla notte lunare. L'elettronica di bordo non era progettata per resistere alle rigide temperature causate dall'assenza della luce del Sole....
