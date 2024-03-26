Google Wallet introduce una nuova opzione di sicurezza che renderà più facile pagare

Il colosso di Mountain View ha apportato una modifica a Google Wallet con lo scopo di aumentare la sicurezza degli utenti L'articolo Google Wallet introduce una modifica per aumentare la vostra ... (tuttoandroid)
In distribuzione su Google Wallet per Android una novità che consente di importare i pass digitali nel formato .pkpass di Apple. L'articolo Google Wallet allarga gli orizzonti su Android e ... (tuttoandroid)
Google Wallet si prepara a integrare automaticamente biglietti del cinema e carte d'imbarco sfruttando le conferme di Gmail. L'articolo Google Wallet si prepara ad accogliere un’altra novità per ... (tuttoandroid)
Unreleased document: DSA, identity Wallets take spotlight on protection of minors online - The Digital Services Act (DSA) and European Digital Identity Wallets (EDIW) take the spotlight in the EU’s work to protect minors online, according to an unreleased document seen by Euractiv. The DSA ...euractiv
Google Wallet lets you use bank card to pay for bus or train without ID verification - Google Wallet adds a feature allowing Android users to pay for a city bus or train using a credit or debit card without verification.phonearena
Google Wallet adds ‘Verification settings’ on Android - New "Verification settings" in Google Wallet for Android let you "choose if you'll need to verify it's you when using your payment ...9to5google