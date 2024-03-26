Golf | il DP World Tour sbarca in India nella settimana di Pasqua Sette azzurri cercano un nuovo acuto

Golf, il DP World Tour sbarca in India nella settimana di Pasqua. Sette azzurri cercano un nuovo acuto (Di martedì 26 marzo 2024) Da Singapore all’India, continua l’Asian Swing del DP World Tour 2024. Il circuito Golfistico itinerante sbarca a Dehli per l’Hero Indian Open, torneo che si concluderà la domenica di Pasqua, per un’altra avvincente sfida sui green con un field di tutto rispetto. Anche la pattuglia italiana è numerosa, saranno Sette gli azzurri sul tee della uno giovedì, e desiderosa di provare a piazzare un nuovo acuto dopo la splendida vittoria di tre settimane fa di Matteo Manassero. L’anno scorso sul percorso del DLF Golf & Country Club fu festa tedesca, con Marcel Siem a vincere dopo una cavalcata trionfale nell’ultimo giro, e Yannik Paul a chiudere secondo dietro al connazionale. Il campione ...
