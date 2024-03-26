Godzilla e Kong – Il nuovo impero | prime reazioni | “Finalmente più mostri e meno umani fastidiosi!”

Godzilla e Kong – Il nuovo impero, prime reazioni: “Finalmente più mostri e meno umani fastidiosi!” (Di martedì 26 marzo 2024) Godzilla e Kong – Il nuovo impero, è stato mostrato ieri per la prima volta alla première di Los Angeles e le prime reaction hanno invaso i social. Il nuovo film del MosterVerse è proprio quello che i fan si aspettavano: una divertentissima avventura in cui le creature più grosse in circolazioni Finalmente fanno squadra e le suonano di santa ragione ai loro nemici. C’è chi lo ha definito “Un viaggio incredibilmente divertente. Un incontro di titani di dimensioni immense e un’avventura frenetica” o “Un caos mostruoso che è un vero piacere!” o ancora chi ha detto “È stato bello vedere più mostri e meno umani fastidiosi.”Godzilla e Kong – Il nuovo ...
