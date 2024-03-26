Ex Real e Chelsea | annuncio shock | “Divorzio | i figli non sono miei”

Ex Real e Chelsea, annuncio shock: “Divorzio, i figli non sono miei” (Di martedì 26 marzo 2024) L’ex calciatore del Real Madrid e del Chelsea spiazza tutti con le sue ultime dichiarazioni: “Divorzio, i figli non sono miei” Come un fulmine a ciel sereno arriva una vera e propria “bomba” dal mondo del calcio. No, non si tratta affatto di un colpo di mercato ma di uno scoop che non poteva affatto passare inosservato. Vittima una leggenda del calcio camerunense, tanto da vestire maglie importanti nel corso della sua carriera come Real Madrid, Chelsea, Newcastle e molte altre. Stiamo parlando dell’ex centrocampista Geremi Sorele Njitap Fotso, noto solamente come Geremi. L’annuncio shock dell’ex Real Madrid (Ansa Foto) Cityrumors.itOramai non si sta parlando d’altro se non di lui sui social network. ...
