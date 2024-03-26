Catherine O' Hara e Kathryn Hahn nella serie The Studio di Seth Rogen

Catherine O'Hara e Kathryn Hahn nella serie The Studio di Seth Rogen (Di martedì 26 marzo 2024) La star di Beetlejuice 2 nel cast dello show di Apple TV+ insieme alla protagonista di Bad Moms. Seth Rogen sta lavorando ad una serie parodia su uno Studio cinematografico di Hollywood dalla lunga tradizione che cerca di sopravvivere in un mondo in cui è sempre più difficile conciliare arte e affari. Per l'occasione, Rogen ha chiamato a raccolta un cast ricco di stelle. Catherine O'Hara, che vedremo presto tornare nel sequel di Beetlejuice, sarà protagonista insieme a Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz e Chase Sui Wonders. Il progetto è una creatura realizzata quasi in toto da Seth Rogen, nelle vesti di creatore, co-regista, co-sceneggiatore e produttore esecutivo. Seth ...
