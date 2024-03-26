Cath Bowie | star dei videogame a 75 anni! Sei ore al giorno nel “mondo” di Fortnite

Cath Bowie

Cath Bowie, star dei videogame a... 75 anni! Sei ore al giorno nel “mondo” di Fortnite (Di martedì 26 marzo 2024) Cath Bowie , conosciuta come Grumpygran1948, è diventata una star dei videogiochi nonostante i suoi 75 anni. Originaria di Moray, in Scozia, ha destato l'attenzione per la sua incredibile abilità nel giocare a Fortnite , il famoso videogioco di Epic Games . Trascorre circa 6 ore al giorno online, esplorando e combattendo nel mondo virtuale del gioco. La sua fama è esplosa dopo che SypherPK, un noto...
