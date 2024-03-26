Cath Bowie, star dei videogame a... 75 anni! Sei ore al giorno nel “mondo” di Fortnite - Cath Bowie , conosciuta come Grumpygran1948, è diventata una star dei videogiochi nonostante i suoi 75 anni. Originaria di Moray, in Scozia, ha destato ...gazzettadelsud

Grumpy Grandma Beats Everyone In Fortnite - In a world where most people would think that video game consoles and screens are better suited for the younger generation, Cath Bowie, a 75-year-old grandma from Scotland, proves that gaming knows no ...msn

Who is Grumpy Gran: The 75-year-old Fortnite sensation - Grumpy Gran has wowed the Fortnite community after playing together with well-known streamer & YouTuber SyperPK.dexerto