Blood Runs Coal | Cillian Murphy sarà interprete e produttore dell’adattamento del romanzo

(Di martedì 26 marzo 2024) Dopo aver vinto l’Oscar come miglior attore protagonista per Oppenheimer,rà e produrrà l’adattamento cinematografico di: The Yablonski Murders and the Battle for the United Mine Workers of America,del 2020 scritto da Mark A. Bradley. Secondo quanto riportato da Deadline, Universal ha acquisito i diritti dello scorso 8 marzo. La sceneggiatura del film è stata affidata a Jez Butterworth (Spectre) e John-Henry Butterworth, rinomati per la loro collaborazione nella scrittura di Edge of Tomorrow (2014) e per aver lavorato insieme alla sceneggiatura del recente Indiana Jones e il Quadrante del Destino.in una scena della serie tv Peaky Blinders. ...

