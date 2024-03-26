Baldur’s Gate 3 | Larian Studios parla di contenuti tagliati | tra location e personaggi

Baldur’s Gate

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a game-experience©

Fonte : game-experience
Baldur’s Gate 3, Larian Studios parla di contenuti tagliati, tra location e personaggi (Di martedì 26 marzo 2024) Anche dopo diversi mesi dall’uscita e un successo planetario che lo ha portato nelle case di milioni di giocatori, Baldur’s Gate 3 sembra avere ancora qualcosa da dire. Gli sviluppatori hanno rivelato alcuni retroscena interessanti, uno dei quali ha a che fare con il villain Ketheric Thorm. Come riporta anche Game Rant, inizialmente si pensava di rendere Thorm un personaggio utilizzabile. Parliamo di uno dei membri più temibili della famiglia Thorm, la cui sconfitta è il tema centrale del secondo atto di Baldur’s Gate 3. Ketheric si è infatti trasformato in un mostro immortale che però è necessario sconfiggere per passare al terzo e ultimo atto dell’RPG. Nel corso dello sviluppo, però, era previsto un esito diverso per il nostro incontro con Thorm. In una delle possibili ramificazioni della trama, gli ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experience
  • Baldur s Gate

    Il futuro di Baldur’s Gate 3 non riserverà sorprese nascoste per i fan. Larian Studios ha già confermato che non realizzerà sequel o DLC per un gioco che è già completo così com’è e che ha ... (game-experience)

  • Baldur s Gate

    Il successo strepitoso di Baldur’s Gate 3, che ha conquistato un pubblico ben più ampio del previsto e che ha fatto incetta di premi e riconoscimenti nel 2023, ha portato qualcuno a pensare che una ... (game-experience)

  • Baldur s Gate

    Il CEO di Larian Studios nonché director di Baldur’s Gate 3, Swen Vincke, ha affermato che all’interno del team di sviluppo hanno intenzione di realizzare un “GDR molto grande” e talmente ambizioso ... (game-experience)

Once upon a time Baldur's Gate 3 let you recruit JK Simmons to your side, before Larian snipped it along with a visit to the series' origins - Vincke calls that pruned story branch one of many "darlings" Larian sacrificed in BG3's development, but it wasn't the only one. Plenty of additional areas were snipped from the final version of the ...pcgamer

Eight Months Later, ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ Is Still Hitting 140,000 Concurrent Players Every Week - It’s appropriate to stop and take a look at one of the most insane gaming stories I’ve ever seen, the continued success of Baldur’s Gate 3.forbes

After 30 Years, Elder Scrolls 6 Needs A New Direction - March 25 2024 was the 30th anniversary of The Elder Scrolls, one of the most recognisable and beloved series in gaming. In celebration, developer Bethesda Game Studios released a graphic on social ...dualshockers

Video di Tendenza
Video Baldur’s Gate
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.