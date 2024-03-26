App Too Good To Go festeggia 5 anni e promuove i comportamenti responsabili

App Too

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a quotidiano©

Fonte : quotidiano
App Too Good To Go festeggia 5 anni e promuove i comportamenti responsabili (Di martedì 26 marzo 2024) Too Good To Go, l’azienda a impatto sociale e il più grande marketplace al mondo per le eccedenze alimentari, festeggia il suo quinto anniversario in Italia. Un periodo di successi significativi, supportati da statistiche inconfutabili. Dal suo debutto nel 2019, Too Good To Go si è fatta promotrice del cambiamento, dimostrando che contrastare gli sprechi alimentari può essere un obiettivo comune da raggiungere insieme, creando connessioni significative tra persone e aziende e promuovendo una cultura di responsabilità e consapevolezza, in grado di generare un impatto positivo. Si può dunque tranquillamente affermare che App Too Good to go rappresenti oggi una della realtà che, a livello mondiale, fa di più per la lotta agli sprechi alimentari: in pochi ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su quotidiano
  • App Too

    The app leverages Open Banking and Personetics' AI-powered personalized engagement platform to increase the Financial health and viability of Small and Medium-Sized Businesses TEL AVIV, Israel, ... (liberoquotidiano)

  • App Too

    Gli esperti hanno spiegato in che modo Kate Middleton ha manipolato la fotografia che la ritrae con i figli (ilgiornale)

  • App Too

    Valentina Nappi: «non confondiamo il femminismo col me too, per piacere». La Verità pubblica estratti dell’intervista che la pornostar ha concesso a Panorama. Valentina Nappi, 33 anni da Scafati, ... (ilnapolista)

What Happened To The Bundil App From Shark Tank Season 10 - Season 10 of "Shark Tank" saw an interesting idea for an app that would take roundups from your purchases and invest those extra coins into crypto currency.slashgear

‘Unclack’ for Mac Mutes Your Mic While You’re Typing - Ever been in a meeting where you're taking notes, looking things up, or just surreptitiously Slacking with your co-workers If so, you might want to hide the constant clacking of your keyboard. If you ...lifehacker.au

Video di Tendenza
Video App Too
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.