App Too Good To Go festeggia 5 anni e promuove i comportamenti responsabili

(Di martedì 26 marzo 2024) TooTo Go, l’azienda a impatto sociale e il più grande marketplace al mondo per le eccedenze alimentari,il suo quintoversario in Italia. Un periodo di successi significativi, supportati da statistiche inconfutabili. Dal suo debutto nel 2019, TooTo Go si è fatta promotrice del cambiamento, dimostrando che contrastare gli sprechi alimentari può essere un obiettivo comune da raggiungere insieme, creando connessioni significative tra persone e aziende endo una cultura dità e consapevolezza, in grado di generare un impatto positivo. Si può dunque tranquillamente affermare che App Tooto go rappresenti oggi una della realtà che, a livello mondiale, fa di più per la lotta agli sprechi alimentari: in pochi ...

The app leverages Open Banking and Personetics ' AI-powered personalized engagement platform to increase the Financial health and viability of Small and Medium-Sized Businesses TEL AVIV, Israel, ... (liberoquotidiano)

What Happened To The Bundil App From Shark Tank Season 10 - Season 10 of "Shark Tank" saw an interesting idea for an app that would take roundups from your purchases and invest those extra coins into crypto currency.slashgear

‘Unclack’ for Mac Mutes Your Mic While You’re Typing - Ever been in a meeting where you're taking notes, looking things up, or just surreptitiously Slacking with your co-workers If so, you might want to hide the constant clacking of your keyboard. If you ...lifehacker.au