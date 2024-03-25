(Di lunedì 25 marzo 2024) SHANGHAI, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/Filling a gap in the local HMO market, the recently released illuma HMO Liquidis theinto contain two essential, 2'-Fucosyllactose (2'-FL) and Lacto-N-neotetraose (LNnT). This clinically proven product offers substantial advantages for the general well-being of newborns between the ages of 0 and 12 months. It diminishes lower respiratory tract infections by 55%, bronchitis by 70%, and the likelihood of using antibiotics by 53%. Meanwhile, based on this ground-breaking, the domestic HMO clinical study project for Chineses has officially started. Nestlé Research & Development () andNutrition are the project's sponsors. Shanghai Jiao Tong University ...

Wyeth launches China's first infant formula with two types of HMOs, leading the way in HMO innovation - Filling a gap in the local HMO market, the recently released illuma HMO Liquid Formula is the first in China to contain two essential HMOs, 2'-Fucosyllactose (2'-FL) and Lacto-N-neotetraose (LNnT). Th ...adnkronos

Wyeth Nutrition: Wyeth launches China's first infant formula with two types of HMOs, leading the way in HMO innovation - Filling a gap in the local HMO market, the recently released illuma HMO Liquid Formula is the first in China to contain two essential HMOs, 2'-Fucosyllactose ...finanznachrichten.de

Loretta launches April 11 for All Major Consoles - News - Publisher DANGEN Entertainment and developer Yakov Butuzoff announced psychological thriller Loretta will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo [...] ...vgchartz