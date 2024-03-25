WWE | Ridge Holland sarà a NXT | ecco la card aggiornata dello show

Shawn Spears ha fatto il suo “nuovo” debutto a NXT Roadblock, puntata speciale dello show giallonero ieri notte, contro un lottatore di quarta generazione. Nonostante l’ex Tye Dillinger abbia ... (zonawrestling)
Come abbiamo assistito nel corso dell’ultimo episodio di SmackDown, i Brawling Brutes non esistono più. Sheamus è assente da molti mesi per infortunio, mentre Ridge Holland e Butch sono ... (zonawrestling)
Becky Lynch On Feuding With Charlotte Flair, Updated NXT Lineup, WrestleMania Marathon - Charlotte Flair is currently recovering from a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus injury that she suffered earlier this year. Meanwhile, Lynch will challenge Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s World ...ewrestlingnews
Ridge Holland Segment Added To 3/26 WWE NXT - A new segment has been added to the lineup for the March 26 episode of WWE NXT. In a tweet, WWE announced that fans would hear from Ridge Holland on Tuesday’s show. This comes after a cryptic message ...msn
Upcoming NXT Episode to Feature Ridge Holland Segment on March 26 - With its electrifying atmosphere and gripping narratives, WWE NXT keeps viewers on the edge of their seats as it progresses towards NXT Stand and Deliver, one of its marquee events of the year. In the ...msn