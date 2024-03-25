WWE | Ridge Holland sarà a NXT | ecco la card aggiornata dello show

(Di lunedì 25 marzo 2024) Nel prossimo episodio di NXT, che si terrà domani notte,presente e parlerà della cocente sconfitta patita contro Shawn Spears, dopo il messaggio criptico dei giorni scorsi arrivato su X. La sua presenza va ad aggiungersi ad unaparecchio ricca, con diversi match (anche importanti in vista di Stand & Deliver) in programma: The Wolf Dogs (Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin) vs. Alpha Academy’s Otis & Akira Tozawa – Se l’Alpha Academy vince,aggiunta all’NXT Tag Team Title Match di Stand & Deliver Carmelo Hayes vs. Trick Williams “Prime Target” Parlerà, parlando delle sue recenti sconfitte Ilja Dragunov vs. Stacks Lorenzo Shawn Spears vs. Dijak Josh Briggs vs. Duke Hudson Thea Hail vs. ...

