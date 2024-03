WWE | Minneapolis favorita per essere la sede di Wrestlemania 41 | Las Vegas ormai defilata

Major Update On Location Of WWE WrestleMania 41 - In terms of Minnesota, Minneapolis' US Bank Stadium has been suggested as the venue for WrestleMania 41, but that is merely speculation at this point. Opened in 2016, that stadium - home to the ...whatculture

WrestleMania 41 contesa tra Minneapolis e Las Vegas: le ultime - A distanza di pochi giorni dalla messa in onda dello show degli show, emergono già le prime notizie su dove andrà in scena il prossimo evento più atteso dell'anno WWE ...worldwrestling

Update on Potential WrestleMania 41 Location - WWE has yet to announce the official location of WrestleMania 41. H owever, the state of Minnesota is operating under the belief that they will host next year's two-day event in Minneapolis according ...comicbook