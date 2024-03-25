WWE | Drew McIntyre “meme-man” | Seth Rollins nel mirino nel paragone con i Simpson

(Di lunedì 25 marzo 2024)è ormai l’uomo del momento. Dopo le decine di attacchi nei confronti di CM Punk e la svolta nel suo personaggio, lo scozzere ha preso di mira, suo avversario di Wrestlemania XL, in maniera decisamente divertente, citando una celebre clip deifeuding with Roman, Rock and I at the same time pic.twitter.com/5hIHchzcuQ—(@DWWE) March 24, 2024ha, come potete vedere, criticatodi avere il piede in più scarpe, come si suol dire, portando avanti un lavoro doppio (anzi triplo), visti gli affari in sospeso con Roman Reigns e The Rock, oltre che alla difesa prevista per Wrestlemania Sunday proprio contro lo Scottish Warrior. L’ennesimo capitolo di ...

WWE fans think they know winner of WrestleMania 40 title match after CM Punk confirms appearance - CM PUNK confirmed he will be at WrestleMania 40 – and fans predicted disaster for Drew McIntyre. Punk suffered injury in January at the Royal Rumble after an exchange with McIntyre. The ...thesun.co.uk

Drew McIntyre Mocks Seth Rollins Using ‘The Simpsons’ Chess Gag - The antics of Drew McIntyre are once more a highlight on social media as he pokes fun at WWE’s own Seth Rollins, the current World Heavyweight Champion. Not one to shy away from witty social media ...msn

Drew McIntyre:” La sconfitta di Clash At The Castle 2022 mi aveva davvero fatto infuriare” - Sappiamo bene che negli ultimi anni Drew McIntyre si è dimostrato una vera gemma per la WWE. Fin dal suo ritorno ha avuto modo di far parlare di sé e di far sognare i fan, raggiungendo anche traguardi ...zonawrestling