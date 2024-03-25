WWE | CM Punk propone bacio gay con Cody per rispondere alla “sederata” di Rhea Ripley!

Manca sempre meno all’appuntamento piu’ importante dell’anno, Wrestlemania. I migliori wrestler del roster saranno impeganti in una card solidissima che promette bene. Purtoppo non farà parte ... (zonawrestling)
dopo un incredibile ritorno in WWE e la partecipazione al Royal Rumble match, CM Punk si è ritrovato sulla lista degli infortunati dopo uno sfortunato infortunio patito proprio durante la ... (zonawrestling)
La prossima Settimana, Raw, toccherà una AllState Arena che si annuncia caldissima. Non solo per il ritorno di CM Punk, che ieri notte tramite un video package ha confermato di voler essere a ... (zonawrestling)
Shayna Baszler Begs Rhea Ripley For Viral Rikishi Homage At WWE Live Event - Something that happened during a WWE live event that quickly went viral. For those who have somehow managed to avoid the biggest wrestling news of the weekend, I'm talking about a clip of Rhea Ripley ...thesportster
CM Punk vows to one-up Rhea Ripley's Stinkface on WWE RAW; posts outrageous edit of him with 38-year-old star - CM Punk vows to one-up Rhea Ripley's Stinkface on WWE RAW; posts outrageous edit of him with 38-year-old star ...msn
Rhea Ripley sends wrestling world into MELTDOWN as the WWE star performs iconic move at live show... with returning CM Punk's response leaving fans in stitches - Ripley was in action at a show in Illinois on Saturday night, facing off against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler in a match in front of those in attendance at the Bank Of Springfield Center.dailymail.co.uk