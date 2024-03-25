WWE | CM Punk propone bacio gay con Cody per rispondere alla “sederata” di Rhea Ripley!

Shayna Baszler Begs Rhea Ripley For Viral Rikishi Homage At WWE Live Event - Something that happened during a WWE live event that quickly went viral. For those who have somehow managed to avoid the biggest wrestling news of the weekend, I'm talking about a clip of Rhea Ripley ...thesportster

CM Punk vows to one-up Rhea Ripley's Stinkface on WWE RAW; posts outrageous edit of him with 38-year-old star - CM Punk vows to one-up Rhea Ripley's Stinkface on WWE RAW; posts outrageous edit of him with 38-year-old star ...msn

Rhea Ripley sends wrestling world into MELTDOWN as the WWE star performs iconic move at live show... with returning CM Punk's response leaving fans in stitches - Ripley was in action at a show in Illinois on Saturday night, facing off against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler in a match in front of those in attendance at the Bank Of Springfield Center.dailymail.co.uk