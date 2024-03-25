WWE | CM Punk propone bacio gay con Cody per rispondere alla “sederata” di Rhea Ripley!

WWE Punk

WWE: CM Punk propone bacio gay con Cody per rispondere alla “sederata” di Rhea Ripley! (Di lunedì 25 marzo 2024) La notizia goliardica del weekend è sicuramente quanto accaduto sabato notte a Springfield, Illinois, durante il Women’s World Title Match tra Rhea Ripley, Nia Jax e Shayna Baszler. Mami ha infatti eseguito uno Stink Face all’angolo nei confronti proprio della Jax, diventato subito virale sui social per ovvi motivi che non stiamo qui a spiegare. Nella serata di ieri, nel secondo live event del weekend, si è ripetuto lo stesso match della sera precedente, ma stavolta è stata proprio la Baszler a “chiedere” alla campionessa lo stesso trattamento riservato alla rivale, che però ha evitato la mossa della leader del Judgment Day, evitando che venisse ripetuto lo spot e rimanendo l’unica ad aver subito la mossa, ad oggi. Ecco qui di seguito il video amatoriale di quanto accaduto: A cavalcare l’onda della ...
