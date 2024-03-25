Wrestling | WWE-Netflix | la benedizione di Aj Styles

Wrestling | WWE-Netflix, la benedizione di Aj Styles (Di lunedì 25 marzo 2024) Un accordo, quello firmato a inizio anno che unirà il binomio WWE-Netflix, che ha generato diverso chiacchiericcio. Una stretta di mano che catapulterà la Federazione di Stamford in un universo gigantesco comandato dalla società di streaming internazionale. Una mossa intelligente per un AJ Styles che ha benedetto il buon esito di queste trattative. WWE-Netflix, le parole di AJ Styles: “Siamo più grandi di quanto non lo siamo mai stati” “Vorrei che più ragazzi promettenti, magari spaventati da ciò che è successo in passato con Vince, capissero che la WWE è qui per restare – queste le parole del lottatore ai microfoni di Battleground Podcast – . Stiamo parlando di dieci anni su Netflix, forse venti. È un periodo lungo. Non andremo da nessuna parte. Tu puoi venire qui, avere un lavoro che ti ...
