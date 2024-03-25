Trade Volatility Smartly | Bybit Introduces Smart Leverage | Offering Users Unprecedented Control with No Liquidation

(Di lunedì 25 marzo 2024) DUBAI, UAE, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/, one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by volume, is excited to announce, its latest structured product under theEarn, aimed at empowering cryptors to seize market opportunities arising in anticipation of the upcoming Bitcoin Halving.allowsrs to take highlyd positions (up to 200x)fullprotection until the settlement date. This way,canshort-termfor Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH)out needing to worry about sudden price movements closing their positions....

