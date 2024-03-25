Bybit, one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by volume, is excited to announce Smart Leverage, its latest structured product under the Bybit Earn, aimed at empowering crypto Traders to seize market opportunities arising in anticipation of the upcoming Bitcoin Halving. Smart Leverage allows Traders to take highly Leveraged positions (up to 200x) with full Liquidation protection until the settlement date. This way, Users can Trade short-term Volatility for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) without needing to worry about sudden price movements closing their positions. Smart ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Trade Volatility Smartly: Bybit Introduces Smart Leverage, Offering Users Unprecedented Control with No Liquidation - Bybit, one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by volume, is excited to announce Smart Leverage, its latest structured product under the Bybit Earn, aimed at empowering crypto Traders to seize m ...adnkronos
The Short Vol Trade Is Back: Why Some Investors Think It’s Driving Tranquility in Markets - Investors are responding. They are seeking protection from potential losses by pouring money into what are known as derivative-income, or sometimes covered-call, exchange-Traded f ...msn
Cocoa rally and market tumult hoist systematic hedge funds - British hedge fund firm Winton Capital allows a Volatility of about a 9% on its systematic $2.8 billion CTA (commodity trading advisor) strategy. It posted a positive 9.1% for the year to March 20, ...dunyanews.tv