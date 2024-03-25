The Penguin | Colin Farrell | Saranno 8 ore di grande televisione | è incredibilmente violento

The Penguin, Colin Farrell: "Saranno 8 ore di grande televisione, è incredibilmente violento" (Di lunedì 25 marzo 2024) La serie spin-off di The Batman debutterà su Max nel corso dell'anno Dopo l'arrivo del nuovo teaser di The Penguin, Colin Farrell ha avuto modo di anticipare brevemente quello che vedremo nel nuovo show dei DC Studios. Per l'attore, lo spin-off di The Batman sarà molto violento e intenso. "Saranno 8 ore di televisione davvero contorte, è incredibilmente violento. Si tratta dell'ascesa di un uomo che ha sempre sognato di incarnare il potere", ha rivelato Farrell. Quando è ambientato The Penguin? Come annunciato all'epoca della produzione, la storia di The Penguin si svolgerà all'indomani degli eventi narrati da The Batman e farà da ponte tra il film di Matt Reeves e il …
