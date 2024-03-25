The Penguin | Colin Farrell | “Sarà incredibilmente violento”

The Penguin

The Penguin, Colin Farrell: “Sarà incredibilmente violento” (Di lunedì 25 marzo 2024) Impegnato nella promozione di Sugar – show neo noir in arrivo su Apple TV+ – il suo protagonista Colin Farrell ne ha approfittato per rivelare che le riprese di The Penguin si sono concluse due settimane fa, fornendo poi alcuni dettagli sui toni della serie tv spin-off di The Batman che, a quanto pare, avrà un livello di violenza incredibilmente elevato. Durante l’intervista con Jonatan Blomberg di MovieZine, l’attore irlandese ha dichiarato: “Abbiamo concluso, ce l’abbiamo fatta. Abbiamo finito tutto circa due settimane fa. È stata un’esperienza lunga e davvero meravigliosa. Ed è oscuro, questo è quello che posso dirti a riguardo. È davvero oscuro e davvero pesante, penso, di sicuro lo è stato farlo. Il che non vuol dire che non mi sia divertito, mi sono divertito moltissimo a interpretarlo. È ...
