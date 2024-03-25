The Penguin | Colin Farrell | “Sarà incredibilmente violento”

(Di lunedì 25 marzo 2024) Impegnato nella promozione di Sugar – show neo noir in arrivo su Apple TV+ – il suo protagonistane ha approfittato per rivelare che le riprese di Thesi sono concluse due settimane fa, fornendo poi alcuni dettagli sui toni della serie tv spin-off di The Batman che, a quanto pare, avrà un livello di violenzaelevato. Durante l’intervista con Jonatan Blomberg di MovieZine, l’attore irlandese ha dichiarato: “Abbiamo concluso, ce l’abbiamo fatta. Abbiamo finito tutto circa due settimane fa. È stata un’esperienza lunga e davvero meravigliosa. Ed è oscuro, questo è quello che posso dirti a riguardo. È davvero oscuro e davvero pesante, penso, di sicuro lo è stato farlo. Il che non vuol dire che non mi sia divertito, mi sono divertito moltissimo a interpretarlo. È ...

