The Acolyte | La seguace | svelati tutti i personaggi della nuova serie Star Wars

The Acolyte

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

Fonte : movieplayer
The Acolyte: La seguace, svelati tutti i personaggi della nuova serie Star Wars (Di lunedì 25 marzo 2024) Conosciamo meglio i protagonisti della nuova serie Star Wars che sta già dividendo i fan della saga Il primo teaser trailer di The Acolyte: La seguace ci ha mostrato tutta una serie di nuovi personaggi, tra Jedi e Sith, che condiranno questa nuova avventura targata Star Wars e in arrivo in streaming a giugno. Il cast e la trama The Acolyte: La seguace ha come protagonisti Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo e Carrie-Anne Moss. La serie è stata creata da Leslye Headland (Bachelorette), che funge da ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer
  • The Acolyte

    C'è già un piano per produrre più stagioni della serie Star Wars Nonostante il trailer di The Acolyte abbia diviso i fan, la regista e showrunner della nuova serie Star Wars in arrivo a giugno ha ... (movieplayer)

  • The Acolyte

    Il primo trailer della serie Star Wars The Acolyte ha raccolto moltissime reazioni negative dopo il lancio su YouTube. Il trailer della nuova serie di Star Wars in arrivo, The Acolyte - La seguace, è ... (movieplayer)

  • The Acolyte

    Numeri da record per il trailer della nuova serie ambientata nell'Alta Repubblica di Star Wars Il primo trailer di The Acolyte - La seguace, la prossima serie di Star Wars per Disney+, ha registrato ... (movieplayer)

Star Wars The High Republic: The Path of the Open Hand Explained - The Acolyte taking place during the High Republic, it's the perfect time to look back at one of the most important groups from this era – the Path of the Open Hand.msn

STAR WARS: THE Acolyte Showrunner on Why She Hired a Writer Who's Never Seen Any STAR WARS Movies - The Acolyte that is sure to spark some conversation among fans. Series showrunner Leslye Headland ( Russian Doll ) has revealed that she hired a writer who "had literally never seen Star Wars " to ...geektyrant

The Acolyte: le action figure dei protagonisti disponibili al preorder! - Sono già disponibili al preordine le action figure dei protagonisti della serie live action The Acolyte: scopriamole insieme!insolenzadir2d2

Video di Tendenza
Video The Acolyte
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.