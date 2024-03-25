Tenniscore: Zendaya rilancia il trend per il 2024 (Di lunedì 25 marzo 2024)
Con Zendaya si riaccende ancor di più l’interesse nei confronti del Tenniscore: ma come esaltare questo trend, già apprezzato dalle maison e dalle influencer?
Il Tenniscore torna a dettare tendenza ed è anche merito di Zendaya, che tra non molto tornerà al cinema. Reduce dal successo promozionale di Dune – Parte 2, l’attrice ha dato il meglio di sé sul red carpet proponendo look a tratti futuristici che richiamano la trama fantascientifica del film. Ora, però, è tempo di focalizzarsi su un nuovo progetto diretto da Luca Guadagnino e che pone il tennis al centro della trama. Si intitola Challengers e Zendaya è già entrata nel mood, promuovendo il Tenniscore attraverso i suoi look.
Del resto il film non rinuncia al fascino ...
