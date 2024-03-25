Tenniscore | Zendaya rilancia il trend per il 2024

Tenniscore Zendaya

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a velvetmag©

Fonte : velvetmag
Tenniscore: Zendaya rilancia il trend per il 2024 (Di lunedì 25 marzo 2024) Con Zendaya si riaccende ancor di più l’interesse nei confronti del Tenniscore: ma come esaltare questo trend, già apprezzato dalle maison e dalle influencer? Il Tenniscore torna a dettare tendenza ed è anche merito di Zendaya, che tra non molto tornerà al cinema. Reduce dal successo promozionale di Dune – Parte 2, l’attrice ha dato il meglio di sé sul red carpet proponendo look a tratti futuristici che richiamano la trama fantascientifica del film. Ora, però, è tempo di focalizzarsi su un nuovo progetto diretto da Luca Guadagnino e che pone il tennis al centro della trama. Si intitola Challengers e Zendaya è già entrata nel mood, promuovendo il Tenniscore attraverso i suoi look. Crediti: Challengers via Instagram – VelvetMagDel resto il film non rinuncia al fascino ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su velvetmag

Zendaya says goodbye to sandworms, hello to skorts - In "Challengers," Zendaya plays a tennis star whose style defines her. But in real life, is Zendaya using fashion to promote the movie or her own high-end sponsorsindianexpress

Even Off Camera, Zendaya Dresses the Part - The actress is known for thematic dressing to promote her movies. After her “Dune” desert epic, comes a tennis love triangle, “Challengers.” ...nytimes

Zendaya and Tom Holland Attend Indian Wells Tennis Tournament - Zendaya is taking her upcoming role in Challengers, the tennis drama directed by Luca Guadagnino, seriously. Yesterday, she and her boyfriend—actor Tom Holland—were spotted at the 2024 Indian Wells ...msn

Video di Tendenza
Video Tenniscore Zendaya
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.