Swerve Strickland | “Drew sarebbe perfetto in AEW”

(Di lunedì 25 marzo 2024) Negli ultimi mesi uno degli argomenti piu’ caldi è quello del contratto diMcIntyre. Qualche settimana fa ci un notizia sul rinnovo, poi smetita poche ore dopo. La situazione è in fase di stallo e capiremo molto di piu’ dopo Wrestlemania. Intanto una delle maggiori star della concorrenza,, si è espresso su un probabile approdo dello scozzese in AEW. Invito non troppo celato “Vorrei vederequi. So che non potrei parlare di queste cose per via dello status del suo contratto ma posso dire chepotrebbe lavorare in ogni angolo del mondo. La WWE lo ha rivoluto per la trasformazione incredibile che ha fatto. Da noiun top player”.

