Silly Sam tra sogni e ostacoli nella nuova ballad “PVC” (Di lunedì 25 marzo 2024)Silly Sam torna con la nuova power ballad pop punk di “PVC”. Andiamo a scoprirne di più anche attraverso il testo della canzone.
“PVC” di Silly Sam
PVC racconta dei sacrifici, delle cadute e delle botte prese per portare avanti un sogno. Il PVC è la più resiliente tra le plastiche: nella stessa maniera Silly Sam affronta i problemi e gli ostacoli con il sorriso e la serenità di chi ama ciò che fa, senza spezzarsi. Il testo si nutre di esperienze del suo vissuto e utilizza la metafora pioggia-tristezza per convincersi che le difficoltà non dureranno in eterno: il sereno torna sempre, anche dopo la peggiore delle tempeste, perché la felicità si può raggiungere solo attraversando sentieri impervi.La strumentale, affidata a Luca Incerti dei WEL, si rifà alle ...Leggi tutta la notizia su spettacolo.periodicodaily
