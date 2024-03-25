Scream 7 | Courteney Cox e Patrick Dempsey torneranno nel sequel?

Scream Courteney

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

Fonte : movieplayer
Scream 7: Courteney Cox e Patrick Dempsey torneranno nel sequel? (Di lunedì 25 marzo 2024) Courteney Cox avrebbe chiuso l'accordo per tornare a vestire i panni di Gale Weathers in Scream 7. Si vocifera che anche Patrick Dempsey tornerà nel prossimo capitolo del franchise. Nonostante le speculazioni sul fatto che il film potesse essere accantonato dopo aver perso le star Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega e il regista, all'inizio di questo mese abbiamo scoperto che Scream 7 si farà e andrà avanti con un nuovo regista, il creatore e scrittore di Scream Kevin Williamson. Scream 6, Neve Campbell entra nei dettagli del conflitto sul suo compenso: "È stato irrispettoso" Chi tornerà in Scream 7? Abbiamo anche saputo che Neve Campbell - che ha abbandonato l'ultimo film per una disputa sulla retribuzione - riprenderà il ruolo dell'iconica final girl, ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer
  • Scream Courteney

    | Articolo originale scritto da MisterMovie.it - www.mistermovie.it | Mister Movie Nuove voci circolano riguardo al prossimo sequel di Scream, suggerendo che non solo Neve Campbell tornerà nel ... (mistermovie)

Scream 7: Courteney Cox e Patrick Dempsey torneranno nel sequel - Courteney Cox avrebbe chiuso l'accordo per tornare a vestire i panni di Gale Weathers in Scream 7. Si vocifera che anche Patrick Dempsey tornerà nel prossimo capitolo del franchise.movieplayer

Scream 7: Rumours gather of Patrick Dempsey’s return as Mark Kincaid - While this is just rumours, it does seem to be gathering pace on news outlets and to be honest it doesn’t come much of a surprise to this Scream Fan as its looking increasingly [...] ...horrorcultfilms.co.uk

Scream 7, tornerà anche Courteney Cox L'ufficialità sembra a un passo! - Secondo l'insider Daniel Richtman, la conferma della partecipazione di Courteney Cox (e di un altro famoso attore) a Scream 7 sarebbe molto vicina.cinema.everyeye

Video di Tendenza
Video Scream Courteney
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.