Scream 7: Courteney Cox e Patrick Dempsey torneranno nel sequel - Courteney Cox avrebbe chiuso l'accordo per tornare a vestire i panni di Gale Weathers in Scream 7. Si vocifera che anche Patrick Dempsey tornerà nel prossimo capitolo del franchise.movieplayer

Scream 7: Rumours gather of Patrick Dempsey’s return as Mark Kincaid - While this is just rumours, it does seem to be gathering pace on news outlets and to be honest it doesn’t come much of a surprise to this Scream Fan as its looking increasingly [...] ...horrorcultfilms.co.uk

Scream 7, tornerà anche Courteney Cox L'ufficialità sembra a un passo! - Secondo l'insider Daniel Richtman, la conferma della partecipazione di Courteney Cox (e di un altro famoso attore) a Scream 7 sarebbe molto vicina.cinema.everyeye