(Di lunedì 25 marzo 2024) MILAN, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/, a leading innovator in the electric mobility industry, proudly announces the launch of its latest product, theP20 e-bike. This release marks a significant milestone in's mission to provide affordable, efficient, and environmentallytransportation solutions for short trips. Product Release Promotion - Limited to 150 Pieces: Pre-order Special: From March 25th to April 7th, customers who sign up will receive a remarkable €150 discount, the final price of theP20 eike to just €1049. Practical Value Gift box: During the sales launch from April 8th to April 30th?all orders of the P20 E-Bike will include a special 10th Anniversary Gift Box valued at $199. Key Features of theP20 eike: Exclusive Torque-Sensing ...

Revolutionizing Urban Commuting: ENGWE Introduces the Eco-Friendly P20 ebike - ENGWE, a leading innovator in the electric mobility industry, proudly announces the launch of its latest product, the ENGWE P20 e-bike. This release marks a significant milestone in ENGWE's mission to ...adnkronos

Exploring Estonia’s Approach To Smart Cities And Digital Innovation - Digital transformation is the driving force behind the smart city concept, Revolutionizing how Urban areas function and improving service delivery to residents. In Estonia, this transformation has led ...hometownstation

Asphalt Additives Market Projected to Reach $7.22 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by 360iResearch - The report titled "Asphalt Additives Market by Type (Anti-Strip & Adhesion Promoters, Chemical Modifiers, Colored Asphalt), Technology ...prnewswire.co.uk