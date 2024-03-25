Nba | Davis è dominante | i Lakers segnano 150 punti contro Indiana

(Di lunedì 25 marzo 2024) Massimo stagionale e quattro giocatori sopra i 25. I Los Angelessuperano 150-145 gliPacers in un match dal canestro facile che ha visto come protagonista assoluto Anthony. Il 31enne mette a referto 36, come Pascal Siakam, ma con 16 rimbalzi,i 12 del miglior realizzatore di casa Pacers. Le statistiche parlano per lui: 5 su 5 in lunetta e 18/21 dal campo. Numeri che spiegano il +17 a fine terzo quarto dei, che rischiano però di vanificare il lavoro svolto fino a quel momento. Neanche un ultimo periodo sul 34-46 però basta adper confezionare la rimontaLeBron e compagni. King James sigla 26e 10 assist, come Spencer Dinwiddie. Sconfitta invece per i ...

Nba, Davis è dominante: i Laker segnano 150 punti contro Indiana - Massimo stagionale e quattro giocatori sopra i 25 punti. I Los Angeles Lakers superano 150-145 gli Indiana Pacers in un match dal canestro facile che ha visto come protagonista assoluto Anthony Davis.sportface

With help from veterans, Trayce Jackson-Davis makes big impact for Golden State - SAN FRANCISCO — At the NBA draft combine in May when he was asked what players he compared himself to, Trayce Jackson-Davis mentioned Draymond Green and Kevon Looney at the top of his list. Both ...msn

Lakers Score 150 as NBA Fans Hype LeBron, Anthony Davis, Dinwiddie in Win vs. Pacers - Three straight wins is a streak, and the Los Angeles Lakers are officially on one following Sunday's 150-145 victory over the Indiana Pacers at ...bleacherreport