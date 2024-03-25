Nba | Davis è dominante | i Lakers segnano 150 punti contro Indiana

Nba, Davis è dominante: i Lakers segnano 150 punti contro Indiana (Di lunedì 25 marzo 2024) Massimo stagionale e quattro giocatori sopra i 25 punti. I Los Angeles Lakers superano 150-145 gli Indiana Pacers in un match dal canestro facile che ha visto come protagonista assoluto Anthony Davis. Il 31enne mette a referto 36 punti, come Pascal Siakam, ma con 16 rimbalzi, contro i 12 del miglior realizzatore di casa Pacers. Le statistiche parlano per lui: 5 su 5 in lunetta e 18/21 dal campo. Numeri che spiegano il +17 a fine terzo quarto dei Lakers, che rischiano però di vanificare il lavoro svolto fino a quel momento. Neanche un ultimo periodo sul 34-46 però basta ad Indiana per confezionare la rimonta contro LeBron e compagni. King James sigla 26 punti e 10 assist, come Spencer Dinwiddie. Sconfitta invece per i ...
