NASCAR Cup Series | Byron resiste a Bell e svetta al COTA

NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Cup Series, Byron resiste a Bell e svetta al COTA (Di lunedì 25 marzo 2024) William Byron resiste a Christopher Bell e vince la gara del COTA della NASCAR Cup Series. Prima affermazione in quel di Austin per il #24 di Hendrick Motorsports, portacolori di Chevrolet che ottiene la seconda gioia stagionale dopo la gioia a febbraio della Daytona 500.  La riconoscibile Chevy Camaro #24 targata questo fine settimana RaptorTough.com  ha controllato la scena nei primi minuti, il nativo di Charlotte ha deciso di rinunciare ai punti della Stage 1 al fine di avere una miglior posizione seconda frazione. L’americano è stato copiato da Ty Gibbs (Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota #54) e molti altri, Christopher Bell (Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota #20) ha automaticamente ereditato la leadership ed il primato nella prima Stage. La situazione simile si è verificata nel ...
