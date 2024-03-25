Marvel Zombies seguirà le orme di Echo | la serie animata sarà vietata ai minori

Marvel Zombies

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

Fonte : movieplayer
Marvel Zombies seguirà le orme di Echo: la serie animata sarà vietata ai minori (Di lunedì 25 marzo 2024) Proprio come Echo, la serie sarà classificato TV-MA, come quei progetti relativamente più violenti dei classici PG-13 Brad Winderbaum, responsabile del settore Streaming, Televisione e Animazione dei Marvel Studios, ha appena confermato che il prossimo progetto della società, Marvel Zombies, sarà "piuttosto intenso" e probabilmente richiederà una classificazione TV-MA. Winderbaum lo ha rivelato in una recente intervista con IGN su X-Men '97, in cui ha parlato della recente popolarità dell'animazione per adulti. Su queste pagine non perdete la nostra recensione di X-Men '97. "In termini di animazione più matura, sì, stiamo realizzando una serie di Marvel Zombies, piuttosto intensa, che sarà sicuramente ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer
  • Marvel Zombies

    Su Amazon Marvel Zombies è attualmente in offerta; si tratta di un gioco da tavolo che fonde insieme i personaggi che tutti conosciamo con un contesto... sui generis. Se siete alla ricerca di un ... (movieplayer)

Marvel Zombies looking at surprising TV-MA rating - T he new animated series, Marvel Zombies, might not be for the little ones, as the head of animation claims it will have a TV-MA rating. IGN reports that with “pretty intense” ...msn

Marvel Zombies, ecco cosa aspettarsi dall’attesa serie Marvel in arrivo su Disney+ - Marvel Zombies promette di essere una vera e propria chicca delle serie animate: le nuove uscite Marvel non deluderanno il pubblico!cinematographe

Marvel Zombies Adaptation Will 'Honor the Comics' With TV-MA Rating - Expect Marvel Zombies to be just as dark and disturbing as its source material. While speaking to IGN, Marvel Studios' Head of Streaming, Television and Animation Brad Winderbaum provided a few grisly ...msn

Video di Tendenza
Video Marvel Zombies
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.