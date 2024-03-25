Late Night with the Devil | Incassi davvero “satanici” per l’attesissimo film horror

(Di lunedì 25 marzo 2024)the, appena uscito in sala negli USA, ha incassato $2,8 milioni nel suo weekend di apertura nazionale. Ma la cosa più sconvolgente? L’incasso della domenica corrisponde esattamente a $666,666. Una giornata diinsomma per ilche David Dastmalchian nei panni di un conduttore televisivo che decide di ospitare nel suo talk show,OwlsJack Delroy, una ragazza veramente posseduta.Una scena dithe(fonte: Spooky Pictures, Future Pictures) “Il rilascio di questo fine settimana di...

