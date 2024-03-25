SANTA LUCIA FONTE NUOVA 3 Lucky Wind TREVI 1 (25-23, 25-16, 19-25, 25-11) FONTE NUOVA: Culiani 15, De Arcangelis 13, Cottone 11, Sturabotti 8, Mazzoni 7, Gatto 3, Rumori (L1), Croci 2, ... (lanazione)
"La Lucky Wind Trevi cede alla Angelini Cesena: 1-3 in Serie B1 femminile" - La Lucky Wind Trevi perde 1-3 contro l'Angelini Cesena in serie B1 femminile, non sfruttando le opportunità. Cesenati più incisive e vincenti.lanazione
Kamehameha catches Wind-blown break to edge Maryknoll - Greyson Osbun's ground-ball single to left field scored the speedy Montero from second base for the game's first run. "I was looking for a fastball, anything I could drive into the outfield so we ...sports.yahoo
Serie b1 femminile. La Lucky Wind Trevi cade in trasferta - La Pieralisi Jesi batte la Lucky Wind Trevi 3-1 in Serie B1 femminile. Le padrone di casa dominano con Castellucci in grande forma, mentre Trevi lotta ma non riesce a invertire il risultato.lanazione