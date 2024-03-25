Kung Fu Panda 4 | quasi 4 milioni al box office nel primo weekend solo in Italia!

Kung Panda

Kung Fu Panda 4: quasi 4 milioni al box office nel primo weekend solo in Italia! (Di lunedì 25 marzo 2024) Il Panda più conosciuto al mondo trionfa nelle sale italiane: solo nello scorso weekend Kunf Fu Panda 4 ha guadagnato circa 4 milioni di euro. La pellicola prodotta dalla Dreamworks Animation ha incassato 3,8 milioni da 563 sale del nostro paese (dati Cinetel). Secondo posto per Dune – Parte Due, che questo fine settimana ha guadagnato più di 500.000 euro. La pellicola con protagonista Timothée Chalamet ha ora superato i 9 milioni in sole quattro settimane, segnando, a livello globale, un successo ancora più grande del primo capitolo del 2021. Po e Maestro Shifu in Kung Fu Panda 4, fonte: DreamWorks AnimationIl delicato dramma May December, pellicola con protagoniste Natalie Portman e Julianne Moore, si classifica in terza posizione. Il film, tratto da ...
