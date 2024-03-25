Kung Fu Panda 4 | quasi 4 milioni al box office nel primo weekend solo in Italia!

‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ is No. 1 with $45.2M, Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Immaculate’ lands in fourth - Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” collected $45.2 million in ticket sales over the weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday, handing Sony Pictures the studio’s first No. 1 film since last summer.cleveland

“Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” Leads the Way in its Opening Weekend - Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire topped the weekend box office with a gross of $45.2 million. This was the fifth film in the Ghostbusters franchise and the sequel to the modern reboot that was Ghostbusters ...baystreet.ca

China Box Office: ‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ Opens to $25.9M During Quiet Weekend - Even a Hollywood hit with Chinese characteristics can’t seem to revive the U.S. studios’ diminished status at China’s box office. Dreamworks Animation‘s Kung Fu Panda 4 t ...hollywoodreporter