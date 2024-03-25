Kung Fu Panda 4 permette al franchise di raggiungere un nuovo record

Kung Fu Panda 4 permette al franchise di raggiungere un nuovo record (Di lunedì 25 marzo 2024) I risultati al box-office dell'ultimo capitolo hanno consentito al franchise di raggiungere un traguardo importante Nelle sale italiane è uscito solo lo scorso weekend, ma Kung Fu Panda 4 è nelle sale statunitensi da molto più tempo e ha già permesso al franchise di raggiungere un nuovo record. Grazie ai risultati dell'ultimo capitolo, arrivato a quasi 270 milioni di dollari (a fronte di un budget di 85 milioni), il franchise di Kung Fu Panda ha ufficialmente superato il traguardo dei 2 miliardi di dollari complessivi. Il primo Kung Fu Panda fu in grado di raggiungere i 630 milioni di dollari diventato uno dei più grandi successi di sempre per la ...
