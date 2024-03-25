KuCoin, a Global leader among Cryptocurrency Exchanges and ranked in the top seven worldwide, proudly announces its latest groundbreaking milestone as the First FIU-Compliant Global Crypto Exchange in India. This achievement marks a pivotal moment in the evolving Indian Cryptocurrency landscape amid recent regulatory changes and underscores KuCoin's dedication to expanding its presence in vital Global markets as part of its comprehensive Global strategy. Accompanying KuCoin's registration with FIU, KuCoin proposes to undertake the following ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
KuCoin Pioneers as the First FIU-Compliant Global Crypto Exchange in India - KuCoin, a global leader among cryptocurrency exchanges and ranked in the top seven worldwide, proudly announces its latest groundbreaking milestone as the first FIU-compliant global crypto exchange in ...adnkronos
1600 McGill TAs on strike this Monday - Having still not received a satisfactory offer from McGill University, the 1600 teaching assistants will begin their eight-week strike this Monday, putting the end-of-term in peril. "We did everything ...lelezard
Oak Grove Crypto 2024: Unlocking the Next Five Years of Web3 This April 5th - Oak Grove Ventures, a pioneering early-stage investment firm in Web3, AI and biotech, is thrilled to announce the hosting of an exclusive industry event, Oak Grove Crypto 2024, set to take place on ...lelezard