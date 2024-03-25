Kong e Godzilla | il lato umano dei «mostri»

(Di lunedì 25 marzo 2024) «Sono come quelle coppie di sbirri assegnati alla stessa indagine che non si sopportano proprio» spiega a Panorama Adam Wingard, il regista di- Il nuovo impero. Film ricco di effetti speciali in cui i due mega animali ci fanno riflettere sul rischio di estinzione della nostra specie. A furia di rincorrersi a distanza e dopo essersi scontrati varie volte, era inevitabile che i duepiù celebri del cinema si incontrassero per collaborare tra loro. In- Il nuovo impero, sugli schermi dal 28 marzo, i due giganti sono costretti loro malgrado a unire le forze per contrastare una minaccia che mette in pericolo l’intera umanità: un nuovo mostro, Skar King, che è diventato il dominatore della Terra Cava, il grande vuoto che (fantasticando sulle teorie pseudoscientifiche ...

Godzilla x Kong director already has plans for a sequel - The critics may not have loved it, and here at Gamereactor we certainly weren't impressed with the latest film in the Monsterverse series. But that didn't stop Godzilla vs. Kong from raising a more ...gamereactor.eu

China Box Office: ‘Kung Fu Panda 4' Opens to $25.9M During Quiet Weekend - Even a Hollywood hit with Chinese characteristics can’t seem to revive the U.S. studios’ diminished status at China’s box office. Dreamworks Animation’s Kung Fu Panda 4 - the latest installment in one ...msn

Two giant titans of cinema, Godzilla and Kong, have been spotted - in the Thames in London - The monster installations have been put in place along London's Southbank ahead of the release of new film, "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire", this Friday.express.co.uk