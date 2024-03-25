Kong e Godzilla | il lato umano dei «mostri»

Kong e Godzilla, il lato umano dei «mostri» (Di lunedì 25 marzo 2024) «Sono come quelle coppie di sbirri assegnati alla stessa indagine che non si sopportano proprio» spiega a Panorama Adam Wingard, il regista di Godzilla e Kong - Il nuovo impero. Film ricco di effetti speciali in cui i due mega animali ci fanno riflettere sul rischio di estinzione della nostra specie. A furia di rincorrersi a distanza e dopo essersi scontrati varie volte, era inevitabile che i due mostri più celebri del cinema si incontrassero per collaborare tra loro. In Godzilla e Kong - Il nuovo impero, sugli schermi dal 28 marzo, i due giganti sono costretti loro malgrado a unire le forze per contrastare una minaccia che mette in pericolo l’intera umanità: un nuovo mostro, Skar King, che è diventato il dominatore della Terra Cava, il grande vuoto che (fantasticando sulle teorie pseudoscientifiche ...
