Kong e Godzilla | il lato umano dei «mostri»

Il regista di Godzilla e Kong - Il nuovo impero, Adam Wingard, spiega il titolo unico del film e spera di tornare nel MonsterVerse per realizzarne un terzo. Godzilla del 2014 era ancorato alla realtà ... (movieplayer)
Il regista Adam Wingard parla delle principali differenze tra Baby Kong e alcuni simpatici personaggi di Star Wars. In una nuova intervista con Kevin Polowy di CBR, il regista di Godzilla e Kong - Il ... (movieplayer)
I fan del franchise che sceglieranno di assistere alla proiezione nelle sale IMAX del Circuito riceveranno in regalo l’esclusivo artwork del film MILANO – In occasione dell’arrivo in sala, il 28 ... (lopinionista)
Godzilla x Kong director already has plans for a sequel - The critics may not have loved it, and here at Gamereactor we certainly weren't impressed with the latest film in the Monsterverse series. But that didn't stop Godzilla vs. Kong from raising a more ...gamereactor.eu
China Box Office: ‘Kung Fu Panda 4' Opens to $25.9M During Quiet Weekend - Even a Hollywood hit with Chinese characteristics can’t seem to revive the U.S. studios’ diminished status at China’s box office. Dreamworks Animation’s Kung Fu Panda 4 - the latest installment in one ...msn
Two giant titans of cinema, Godzilla and Kong, have been spotted - in the Thames in London - The monster installations have been put in place along London's Southbank ahead of the release of new film, "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire", this Friday.express.co.uk