Josh O' Connor possibile protagonista di Camere separate | il nuovo film di Luca Guadagnino

(Di lunedì 25 marzo 2024) L'attoreO'sembra stia concludendo le trattative con la produzione e sia pronto a recitare indiretto daO'potrebbe collaborare nuovamente conin occasione del, un adattamento del romanzo scritto da Pier Vittorio Tondelli. L'attore è già stato diretto dal regista in occasione di Challengers, in cui ha recitato accanto a Zendaya e Mike Faist. Il coinvolgimento dell'attoreO', secondo le fonti di Variety, starebbe già studiando italiano per essere pronto alle riprese, anche se per ora non è ...

What to Watch this week: “Godzilla x Kong ”go to battle in “The New Empire, and The Bachelor” pops the question - What to Watch this week: “Godzilla x Kong ”go to battle in “The New Empire, and The Bachelor” pops the question ...msn

O'Connor 'enjoying ever minute' after Airdrie cup success - Hibernian loanee Josh O'Connor is looking to kick on after helping Airdrieonians lift the SPFL Trust Trophy. The 19-year-old won the match-winning penalty as Rhys McCabe's side saw off Welsh outfit ...msn

Josh O’Connor in Talks to Star in Luca Guadagnino’s Gay Romance Film ‘Separate Rooms’ (EXCLUSIVE) - Josh O'Connor is in advanced talks to star in Luca Guadagnino's 'Separate Rooms,' about a gay writer's largely long-distance romance.variety