Josh O'Connor possibile protagonista di Camere separate, il nuovo film di Luca Guadagnino (Di lunedì 25 marzo 2024) L'attore Josh O'Connor sembra stia concludendo le trattative con la produzione e sia pronto a recitare in Camere separate, nuovo film diretto da Luca Guadagnino. Josh O'Connor potrebbe collaborare nuovamente con Luca Guadagnino in occasione del film Camere separate, un adattamento del romanzo scritto da Pier Vittorio Tondelli. L'attore è già stato diretto dal regista in occasione di Challengers, in cui ha recitato accanto a Zendaya e Mike Faist. Il coinvolgimento dell'attore Josh O'Connor, secondo le fonti di Variety, starebbe già studiando italiano per essere pronto alle riprese, anche se per ora non è ...
    Josh O'Connor è attualmente in trattative per recitare nel nuovo film di Luca Guadagnino, Camere Separate, storia d'amore gay tratta dall'omonimo romanzo dello scrittore italiano Pier Vittorio

    Il nuovo film con protagonista Paul Mescal sarà semplicemente imperdibile: il titolo è The History of Sound, sarà diretto da Oliver Hermanus (Living) e il co-protagonista è il britannico Josh

