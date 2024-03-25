Josh O' Connor possibile protagonista di Camere separate | il nuovo film di Luca Guadagnino

Josh O’Connor è attualmente in trattative per recitare nel nuovo film di Luca Guadagnino, Camere Separate, storia d’amore gay tratta dall’omonimo romanzo dello scrittore italiano Pier Vittorio ... (cinemaserietv)
Il nuovo film con protagonista Paul Mescal sarà semplicemente imperdibile: il titolo è The History of Sound, sarà diretto da Oliver Hermanus (Living) e il co-protagonista è il britannico Josh ... (cinemaserietv)
What to Watch this week: “Godzilla x Kong ”go to battle in “The New Empire, and The Bachelor” pops the question - What to Watch this week: “Godzilla x Kong ”go to battle in “The New Empire, and The Bachelor” pops the question ...msn
O'Connor 'enjoying ever minute' after Airdrie cup success - Hibernian loanee Josh O'Connor is looking to kick on after helping Airdrieonians lift the SPFL Trust Trophy. The 19-year-old won the match-winning penalty as Rhys McCabe's side saw off Welsh outfit ...msn
Josh O’Connor in Talks to Star in Luca Guadagnino’s Gay Romance Film ‘Separate Rooms’ (EXCLUSIVE) - Josh O'Connor is in advanced talks to star in Luca Guadagnino's 'Separate Rooms,' about a gay writer's largely long-distance romance.variety