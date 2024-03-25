Innovation Run 2024 | al Kilometro Rosso grandi e piccoli corrono all’insegna dell’inclusione

Innovation Run

Innovation Run 2024: al Kilometro Rosso grandi e piccoli corrono all’insegna dell’inclusione (Di lunedì 25 marzo 2024) Una gara all’insegna dell’inclusione e della trasversalità. La Innovation Run giunge alla terza edizione: il 6 e 7 aprile 2024 la 10 km competitiva torna ad animare il Kilometro Rosso. Si parte il sabato con la Innovation Kids alle 15 e poi l’Innovation Social alle 16, antipasto della gara che partirà alle 10 di domenica. Due giri e mezzo all’interno dei 40 ettari del parco, disegnati dall’organizzazione dell’Atletica Stezzano del presidente Vladimir Maffeo insieme a Massimiliano Pezzoni. Negli scorsi anni la gara, inserita nel calendario ufficiale della Fidal, ha superato i 700 iscritti toccando anche il sold out degli 800 nella seconda edizione del 2023. “In tre anni questa gara ha aggiunto in risultato straordinario – afferma Marco Rota, ...
