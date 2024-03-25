Humane | Caitlin Cronenberg sulle orme del padre David nel trailer del suo primo horror

Humane: Caitlin Cronenberg sulle orme del padre David nel trailer del suo primo horror (Di lunedì 25 marzo 2024) Dopo Brandon, anche Caitlin Cronenberg segue le orme del padre e debutta alla regia con una storia dispotica e inquietante Caitlin Cronenberg ha debuttato alla regia di Humane, seguendo così le orme del padre David e del fratello Brandon con un nuovo "eco-thriller" dal sapore distopico, di cui vediamo oggi il primo trailer ufficiale. Humane è un thriller familiare con Peter Gallagher nei panni di un patriarca il cui piano di suicidarsi fallisce, lasciando i figli (Jay Baruchel ed Emily Hampshire) a lottare per la propria sopravvivenza. La trama Secondo la sinossi ufficiale, infatti, Humane si svolge nell'arco di una sola giornata, mesi dopo che un ...
