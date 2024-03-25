(Di lunedì 25 marzo 2024) Speravamo che fosse il titolo a finire per 6, non l’anno di uscita: potremmo non vedereVI prima del, stando aiLa situazione di6 è comprensibilmente monitorata con estrema attenzione dalla stampa di settore: tenendo a mente che sempre diandiamo a parlare in casi come questo, va detto che la scena speculativa di GTA VI verte sul possibile posticipo al. In seguito all’atteso annuncio ufficiale del gioco risalente allo scorso dicembre, per il titolo si è sempre parlato di 2025 come possibile finestra di uscita. Tuttavia, se le cose cambiassero, per Rockstar Games non sarebbe la prima volta. Il team di sviluppo ha recentemente silurato ogni possibilità di smart ...

Every Grand Theft Auto soundtrack ranked from worst to best - Spread the loveThe Grand Theft Auto series isn’t just known for its open-world gameplay and storytelling, but also for its killer soundtracks. Music plays an essential role in the immersive experience ...thetechedvocate

Grand Theft Auto 6: posticipato al 2026 secondo un rumor - Speravamo che fosse il titolo a finire per 6, non l’anno di uscita: potremmo non vedere Grand Theft Auto VI prima del 2026, stando ai rumor.tuttotek

Dragon's Dogma 2: The Nameless Village Walkthrough - 'The Nameless Village' is part of the second wave of missions that Captain Brandt gives to the player at The Stardrop Inn. After completing ' Monster Culling,' head back to Captain Brandt and report ...gamerant