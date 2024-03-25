Golf: Peter Malnati torna a vincere sul PGA Tour dopo oltre otto anni, suo il Valspar Championship 2024 (Di lunedì 25 marzo 2024)
Il digiuno di PeterMalnati è terminato. dopoottoanni abbondanti dall’unica vittoria sul PGA Tour, il ValsparChampionship2024 è suo al termine di un ultimo giro veramente combattuto. Il trentaseienne dell’Indiana riesce a chiudere in 66 71 68 67 (272 colpi), dunque in -12. Un successo mirabile per lui, che adesso potrà godere di una notevole risalita nel ranking mondiale.
Finisce secondo a due colpi di distanza Cameron Young, che comunque il suo lo fa per risalire di tre posti e chiudere a -10. Terzo Chandler Phillips a -9, in coppia con il canadese Mackenzie Hughes.
Uno dei favoriti della vigilia, Xander Schauffele, non va oltre la quinta posizione a -8 assieme a Ryan Moore, all’altro canadese Adam Hadwin e al ...Leggi tutta la notizia su oasport
