Golf | Peter Malnati torna a vincere sul PGA Tour dopo oltre otto anni | suo il Valspar Championship 2024

(Di lunedì 25 marzo 2024) Il digiuno diè terminato.abbondanti dall’unica vittoria sul PGA, ilè suo al termine di un ultimo giro veramente combattuto. Il trentaseienne dell’Indiana riesce a chiudere in 66 71 68 67 (272 colpi), dunque in -12. Un successo mirabile per lui, che adesso potrà godere di una notevole risalita nel ranking mondiale. Finisce secondo a due colpi di distanza Cameron Young, che comunque il suo lo fa per risalire di tre posti e chiudere a -10. Terzo Chandler Phillips a -9, in coppia con il canadese Mackenzie Hughes. Uno dei favoriti della vigilia, Xander Schauffele, non vala quinta posizione a -8 assieme a Ryan Moore, all’altro canadese Adam Hadwin e al ...

Peter Malnati wins PGA Tour's Valspar, makes first Masters - Peter Malnati got a great break with the tournament on the line and followed that with an even better shot, making a late birdie on his way to a 4-under 67 to win the Valspar Championship on Sunday ...espn.co.uk

Peter Malnati holds off Xander Schauffele, Cameron Young to win Valspar Championship - Peter Malnati (-12) came back from three strokes down to win his first PGA Tour event since 2015 at the Valspar Championship on Sunday. Xander Schauffele's final-round 65 at Innisbrook resulted in his ...clutchpoints

The clubs Peter Malnati used to win the 2024 Valspar Championship - Malnati broke a deadlock with Cameron Young by stinging an iron off the tee at the 198-yard, par-3 17th hole to six feet then dropped the putt for birdie—his fourth on the final ...golfdigest