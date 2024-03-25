Daily Crown | William mette da parte il ‘problema Harry’ | ora deve occuparsi di Kate

Daily Crown: William mette da parte il ‘problema Harry’, ora deve occuparsi di Kate (Di lunedì 25 marzo 2024) Londra, 25 mar. (Adnkronos) – William ha messo da parte il “problema Harry” per stare vicino a Kate nella sua battaglia contro il cancro. Una fonte vicina alla famiglia reale ha riferito al Telegraph che il principe e la principessa di Galles non hanno piani per una riconciliazione con il duca di Sussex durante la sua visita nel Regno Unito a maggio in occasione del decimo anniversario degli Invictus Games. Harry e Meghan, scrive il Mirror, hanno preso contatto con William e Kate “in privato” venerdì sera dopo l’annuncio in video della principessa con il quale ha rivelato di stare male e di essersi sottoposta a una terapia di chemioterapia “preventiva”. Non è chiaro se il contatto sia stato telefonico oppure sia avvenuto tramite videochiamata o attraverso una messaggio. Sembra in ogni caso, da quanto ...
