Concacaf Nations League | trionfano gli USA di Musah e Pulisic

Concacaf Nations League final twice stopped because of homophobic chants in pro-Mexican crowd - The U.S.-Mexico Concacaf Nations League final match was suspended in the late stages for the second straight year because of homophobic chants by pro-Mexican fans.ksat

USMNT beat Mexico to win third consecutive Concacaf Nations League | OneFootball - USMNT captain Christian Pulisic got his hands on the trophy for the third successive year at full-time, and the Stars and Stripes will hope to take this momentum into the Copa Amr ...onefootball

US beats Mexico 2-0 on goals by Adams and Reyna, wins 3rd straight Concacaf Nations League - Tyler Adams scored the goal of his life, propelling the United States to a 2-0 win over Mexico on Sunday night and the Americans’ third straight Concacaf Nations League title.wtop