Concacaf Nations League | gli Stati Uniti vincono in finale col Messico

Concacaf Nations

Concacaf Nations League, gli Stati Uniti vincono in finale col Messico (Di lunedì 25 marzo 2024) Gli Stati Uniti vincono per la terza volta di fila la Concacaf Nations League e lo fanno battendo per 2-0 il Messico Gli Stati Uniti vincono per la terza volta di fila la Concacaf Nations League e lo fanno battendo per 2-0 il Messico. A sbloccare il match ci ha pensato Adams con un destro
    USA e Messico si sono già incontrati in finale nel’edizione 2021 con gli uomini di Gregg Berhalter che si imposero 3-2 ai tempi supplementari grazie al gol decisivo del capitano Christian Pulisic al ... (infobetting)

Concacaf Nations League final twice stopped because of homophobic chants in pro-Mexican crowd - The U.S.-Mexico Concacaf Nations League final match was suspended in the late stages for the second straight year because of homophobic chants by pro-Mexican fans.ksat

USMNT beat Mexico to win third consecutive Concacaf Nations League | OneFootball - USMNT captain Christian Pulisic got his hands on the trophy for the third successive year at full-time, and the Stars and Stripes will hope to take this momentum into the Copa Amr ...onefootball

US beats Mexico 2-0 on goals by Adams and Reyna, wins 3rd straight Concacaf Nations League - Tyler Adams scored the goal of his life, propelling the United States to a 2-0 win over Mexico on Sunday night and the Americans’ third straight Concacaf Nations League title.wtop

