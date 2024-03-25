Charlotte single in Chanel | Charlene versione disco | quante novità al Ballo della Rosa!

Charlotte single

Charlotte single in Chanel, Charlene versione disco: quante novità al Ballo della Rosa! (Di lunedì 25 marzo 2024) disco music: è questo il tema scelto per l’edizione 2024 del Ballo della Rosa. Il famoso happening benefico organizzato annualmente a Monaco chiama a raccolta la famiglia reale, che risponde all’invito presentandosi in abiti che si sposano perfettamente con il mood stabilito. Una sorta di carnevale ma alquanto chic. Karl Lagerfeld si è occupato della regia di questo evento fino al 2019, anno della sua scomparsa: adesso il testimone è passato a Christian Louboutin. Il designer, in posa sul red carpet al fianco dei royal, strappa un sorriso con la parrucca afro anni Ottanta. A catturare lo sguardo però sono soprattutto i look delle signore a sangue blu. Charlene tutta lustrini Charlene in Elie SaabLa prima sorpresa del Ballo ...
