Charlotte single in Chanel | Charlene versione disco | quante novità al Ballo della Rosa!

(Di lunedì 25 marzo 2024)music: è questo il tema scelto per l’edizione 2024 del. Il famoso happening benefico organizzato annualmente a Monaco chiama a raccolta la famiglia reale, che risponde all’invito presentandosi in abiti che si sposano perfettamente con il mood stabilito. Una sorta di carnevale ma alquanto chic. Karl Lagerfeld si è occupatoregia di questo evento fino al 2019, annosua scomparsa: adesso il testimone è passato a Christian Louboutin. Il designer, in posa sul red carpet al fianco dei royal, strappa un sorriso con la parrucca afro anni Ottanta. A catturare lo sguardo però sono soprattutto i look delle signore a sangue blu.tutta lustriniin Elie SaabLa prima sorpresa del...

Charlotte-area startup Boomerang Water wins SXSW Innovation Award - Companies have to take that first step in the right direction to show the world sustainability is possible, a local founder tells CBJ.bizjournals

Cincinnati Open ticket packages sell out ahead of 2024 tennis tournament - The tennis tournament formerly known as the Western & Southern Open is seeing massive interest among fans ahead of its 2024 outing – the first year in its new 25-year commitment to the Cincinnati ...bizjournals

Wake Forest pro day 2024 recap: Weddington High alum Malik Mustapha shines in drills - Malik Mustapha and Jacob Roberts, a pair of Charlotte area natives, shined during Wake Forest’s pro day in Winston-Salem on Wednesday.charlotteobserver