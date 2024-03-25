Charlene di Monaco torna al Ballo della Rosa dopo dieci anni Pace fatta con la cognata Carolina

Charlene di Monaco torna al Ballo della Rosa dopo dieci anni. Pace fatta con la cognata Carolina (Di lunedì 25 marzo 2024) Lustrini e paillettes. E musica anni 80. Non ci poteva essere uno sfondo più ruggente per il ritorno di Charlene di Monaco al Ballo della Rosa. La principessa è ricomparsa, dopo dieci anni di assenza, al celebre evento ideato nel 1954 da Grace Kelly. E lo ha fatto in grande stile, conquistando i riflettori e oscurando la cognata Carolina. Direttore artistico della serata, come di consueto dalla scomparsa di Karl Lagerfeld, Christian Louboutin. Il celebre stilista ha avuto carta bianca da Carolina di Monaco, madrina del Ballo ...
