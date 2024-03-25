(Di lunedì 25 marzo 2024) TAIPEI, March 25,/PRNewswire/Technology, a leader in industrial-grade storage, memory, and expansion, is excited to announce its participation in. From April 9 to 11, at Hall 1, Booth 1-401 in Nuremberg, Germany. At the event,will showcase its advancedin themes echoing today's industrial trends, highlighting edge and advanced computing, compact design, interconnectivity, and more. Below are exhibiting highlights worth looking forward to. Edge Computing & AI: Compactness and High-Performance Acknowledging the surge in edge computing,introduces M.2 2230 (A+E Key) NVMe Gen3x2, the T425 series. Born for space-constrained edge and ...

Cervoz at Embedded World 2024: Empowering Industry with Future-Ready Solutions - Cervoz Technology, a leader in industrial-grade storage, memory, and expansion solutions, is excited to announce its participation in Embedded World 2024. From April 9 to 11, at Hall 1, Booth 1-401 in ...adnkronos

ONO PHARMA Announces Enrollment is Complete for the First Arm of the PROSPECT Study of Tirabrutinib in U.S. Patients with Relapsed or Refractory PCNSL - ONO Pharmaceuticals, Co., Ltd. today announced it has completed target patient enrollment of the first arm (Part A) of the PROSPECT Study, a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy ...lelezard

Cervoz Technology Co., Ltd.: Cervoz at Embedded World 2024: Empowering Industry with Future-Ready Solutions - Cervoz Technology, a leader in industrial-grade storage, memory, and expansion solutions, is excited to announce its participation in Embedded World 2024.finanznachrichten.de