Best Workplaces Italiani, 52% in Lombardia (Di lunedì 25 marzo 2024) Lavoro, pubblicata la classifica dei 60 Best Workplaces Italiani: più di uno su due (52%) ha sede in Lombardia Il ranking è stato stilato da Great Place to Work Italia ascoltando il parere di 219mila collaboratori di 379 organizzazioni, suddivise in base al numero di dipendenti (10-49, 50-149, 150-499 e più di 500), attive sul territorio nazionale. Un terzo di queste appartiene al settore IT (30%), seguono poi industria manifatturiera e produzione e i servizi professionali (15%). L’elevato livello di fiducia dei collaboratori (89%) spinge in alto l’incremento dei ricavi (+28%). “La crescita delle organizzazioni, anche nel Sud, passa dallo sviluppo di un rapporto di fiducia tra persone e leader aziendali” dichiara Beniamino Bedusa, presidente di Great Place to Work Italia L’elevato grado di fiducia dei collaboratori è ...
